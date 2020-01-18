TDP MLAs submit plea to GVMC chief in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party MLAs, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, MLC D Rama Rao, former MLA Palla Srinivas Rao and others on behalf of the people met the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Srijana and submitted a representation on the delimitation of wards under the GVMC limits.

The Commissioner informed that they had received 491 representations on delimitation of wards which include 35 from zone I, 104 from zone II, 77 from zone III, 183 from zone IV, 55 from zone V and 15 from zone VI, about 3 from Anakapalle zone and 19 from Bheemli zone. After examining the applications, a detailed report will be sent to the government, said the GVMC Commissioner.