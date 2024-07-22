TDP MP Kesineni Chinni Urges Centre to allocate funds Polavaram Project

In a recent address in the Lok Sabha, MP Kesineni Chinni urged the Central Government to allocate significant funds for the expedited completion of the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking under Rule 377 on Monday, he emphasized the necessity of adequate financial support to ensure the timely construction of the project.

Kesineni pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government has initiated measures to bring the Polavaram project back on track, focusing on a mission-mode approach. He highlighted that the successful completion of this project would benefit six states across the country.

Reflecting on the progress of the project, the MP noted that during the previous government's tenure, only 3.84% of civil works and 3.89% of land acquisition were completed. However, as of 2019, advancements have been made, with 71.93% of civil works and 18.66% of land acquisition and rehabilitation projects completed.



Kesineni reiterated the crucial role of the Polavaram project in the development and future prospects of Andhra Pradesh, making a compelling case for the Central Government to act swiftly in releasing the necessary funds.

