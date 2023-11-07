TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu writes to centre, seeks intervention on effects of deep fake technologies

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has expressed concern over the potential threats posed by deep fake technologies to individuals' privacy and rights. In a letter addressed to Shri Aswini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Naidu highlighted the need to address the challenges posed by deep fake technology despite its positive advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

Naidu explained that deep fake technology enables the creation of highly realistic videos, audio recordings, and other content that can be manipulated to deceive individuals and the public. He emphasized that the use of AI-driven deep fake technology can have serious consequences such as defamation, misinformation, and damage to personal and professional reputations.



To address these concerns, Naidu urged the Union Minister to establish a committee composed of AI experts, legal professionals, ethical scholars, and representatives from civil society organizations. He also mentioned the committee's objectives,.which include setting comprehensive regulations to define the permissible uses of deep fake technology in various sectors, creating mechanisms for detecting and removing malicious deep fake content online, ensuring accountability for those responsible, educating the public about the risks associated with deep fake technology, collaborating with law enforcement agencies, and promoting research and development to counter deep fake technologies effectively.



Naidu emphasized the importance of striking a balance between protecting individual rights and fostering innovation in the field of AI. He hoped that the minister would take steps to ensure safety of the individuals.