WWDC 2024: How to Watch the Livestream and What to Expect

The highly anticipated Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024 by Apple kicks off tonight. Every year, this event draws global attention from tech enthusiasts and Apple fans eager to learn about the company's latest innovations. While last year's WWDC 2023 introduced the Apple Vision Pro, this year's event is expected to focus more on software advancements rather than hardware launches. Here's how you can watch the livestream and what to expect from the event.



WWDC 2024: How to Watch Livestream

You can catch all the action from WWDC 2024 via the official live stream on Apple's website orYouTube channel. The keynote session starts at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST) tonight, June 10. This session will provide real-time updates on all the exciting new features and developments Apple has in store.

WWDC 2024: What to Expect from WWDC Event

Focus on Software

This year's WWDC is set to emphasize software enhancements, showcasing Apple's vision for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across its ecosystem. Major updates are expected for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and other platforms, aiming to make everyday tasks more intuitive and efficient for users.

iOS 18 and AI Integration

One of the most anticipated announcements is the introduction of iOS 18. This substantial update is expected to bring advanced AI features to the iPhone, transforming user interactions and simplifying daily tasks. Some rumoured features include:

- Smart Recap: This feature will summarize missed messages and notifications, helping users catch up quickly.

- Voice Memo Transcription: Transcribes spoken content into text, making it easier to organize and review voice notes.

- AI-Generated Emojis: Enhances messaging with personalized, AI-created emojis.

- Improved Siri: Revamped to provide more accurate and helpful responses, making it a more effective personal assistant.

watchOS 11

Apple Watch users can look forward to watchOS 11, which is expected to introduce new health and fitness features. Rumoured updates include:

- Enhanced Sleep Tracking: Provides deeper insights into sleep patterns.

- Stress Management Tools: Helps users monitor and manage stress levels.

- AI-Driven Workout Suggestions: Tailored workout recommendations based on user activity and health data.

macOS 15

For Mac users, macOS 15 is set to bring several AI-driven enhancements aimed at streamlining workflows and simplifying complex tasks. Anticipated features include:

- AI-Assisted Writing in Pages: Helps improve writing efficiency and quality.

- Smart Slide Deck Creation in Keynote: Simplifies the process of creating presentations.

- Advanced Code Suggestions in Xcode: Assists developers with intelligent code suggestions.

iPadOS 18

iPadOS 18 is expected to mirror many of the enhancements seen in iOS 18, with a focus on boosting productivity and creativity. Key features might include:

- Improved Multitasking: Enhances the ability to use multiple apps simultaneously.

- Better Apple Pencil Integration: Offers more precise and responsive input for creative tasks.

- AI-Driven Features: Improves the overall user experience with intelligent assistance.

visionOS 2.0

Apple's commitment to augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) will be evident with the announcement of visionOS 2.0. This update for the Vision Pro headset is expected to introduce:

- New AR Capabilities: Expands the range of augmented reality experiences.

- Improved Performance: Enhances the overall functionality and responsiveness.

- Better Developer Tools: Provides more robust tools for developers to create immersive experiences.

WWDC 2024 promises to be a landmark event, focusing on software advancements and AI integration. With significant updates expected across iOS, watchOS, macOS, and iPadOS, Apple is set to enhance how users interact with their devices, making daily tasks more intuitive and efficient. Be sure to tune in tonight at 10:30 PM IST to catch all the exciting announcements live.