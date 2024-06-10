YVS Chowdary to launch Hari Krishna’s grandson Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao; movie gets a grand launch

Renowned director YVS Chowdary, known for his successful collaborations with the late Hari Krishna in blockbusters like Seetharama Raju, Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo, and Seetayya, is set to introduce a new talent to the Telugu film industry. Chowdary will launch Hari Krishna’s grandson, Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, as a lead actor in his upcoming project.

Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, son of the late Janaki Ram, is ready to test his luck as a hero. To ensure a strong debut, he has undergone extensive training in acting and stunts and has also undergone a significant makeover to suit his character in the film.









YVS Chowdary, who has a reputation for introducing new talent, including actor Ram, has crafted a winning script filled with commercial elements to appeal to a broad audience. The film promises to be a complete entertainer with all the necessary ingredients for success.









The movie will be produced by Yalamanchili Geetha under the banner New Talent Roars @. While details about the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be unveiled, the project is already generating significant buzz in the industry.



This new venture marks an exciting chapter in the Nandamuri family's legacy and the Telugu film industry, with high expectations for Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao's debut. Fans eagerly await further announcements and look forward to seeing the young actor continue his family's storied tradition in cinema.