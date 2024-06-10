Celebrate National Iced Tea Day with Refreshing Recipes

National Iced Tea Day, celebrated annually on June 10th, is the perfect occasion to indulge in one of summer's most beloved and refreshing beverages. This special day encourages tea enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike to enjoy the cool, revitalizing taste of iced tea in its many delightful variations.

Whether you prefer the classic simplicity of black tea, the invigorating zest of green tea with mint, or the fruity essence of peach or hibiscus, there is an iced tea recipe to suit every palate. Embrace the warmth of the season and toast to National Iced Tea Day with a chilled glass of your favourite brew!

Here are some delightful recipes to help you celebrate:

Classic Iced Tea

Ingredients:

• 4 black tea bags

• 4 cups boiling water

• 4 cups cold water

• Ice

• Lemon slices (optional)

• Sweetener (optional)

Instructions:

1. Steep the tea bags in boiling water for 5-10 minutes.

2. Remove the tea bags and let the tea cool.

3. Add the cold water to the tea.

4. Serve over ice with lemon slices and sweetener if desired.

Minty Green Iced Tea

Ingredients:

• 4 green tea bags

• 4 cups boiling water

• 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

• 4 cups cold water

• Ice

• Honey or agave syrup (optional)

Instructions:

1. Steep the tea bags and mint leaves in boiling water for 3-5 minutes.

2. Remove the tea bags and mint leaves, and let the tea cool.

3. Add the cold water to the tea.

4. Serve over ice with honey or agave syrup if desired.

Peach Iced Tea

Ingredients:

• 4 black tea bags

• 4 cups boiling water

• 2 ripe peaches, sliced

• 4 cups cold water

• Ice

• Peach slices and mint leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Steep the tea bags in boiling water for 5-10 minutes.

2. Puree the peaches in a blender and strain the juice to remove pulp.

3. Remove the tea bags and let the tea cool.

4. Mix the peach juice with the tea, then add the cold water.

5. Serve over ice with peach slices and mint leaves for garnish.

Lemon Basil Iced Tea

Ingredients:

• 4 herbal tea bags (such as chamomile or rooibos)

• 4 cups boiling water

• 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves

• 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

• 4 cups cold water

• Ice

• Lemon slices and basil leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Steep the tea bags and basil leaves in boiling water for 5-10 minutes.

2. Remove the tea bags and basil leaves, and let the tea cool.

3. Add the lemon juice and cold water to the tea.

4. Serve over ice with lemon slices and basil leaves for garnish.

Hibiscus Iced Tea

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup dried hibiscus flowers or 4 hibiscus tea bags

• 4 cups boiling water

• 4 cups cold water

• Ice

• Sweetener (optional)

• Lime slices for garnish

Instructions:

1. Steep the hibiscus flowers or tea bags in boiling water for 10 minutes.

2. Remove the flowers or tea bags, and let the tea cool.

3. Add the cold water to the tea.

4. Serve over ice with sweetener if desired, and garnish with lime slices.

These iced tea recipes offer a range of flavors to enjoy on National Iced Tea Day. Experiment with different combinations and find your favorite refreshing iced tea!