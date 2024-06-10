Buy iPhone 15 Plus for Just Rs 74,000 at Vijay Sales; Check Deal

If you're in the market for a new iPhone, now is the perfect time to make your purchase. Vijay Sales' Apple Day sale is live and running until June 17, offering fantastic discounts on various Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads. Among the standout deals is the iPhone 15 Plus, which you can now snag for as low as Rs 74,000 with eligible bank offers and exchange options. Here's everything you need to know about this enticing offer.



How to Get the iPhone 15 Plus for Rs 74,000

The iPhone 15 Plus, originally priced at Rs 80,000, can be purchased for Rs 74,000 if you have an ICICI or SBI card. Both banks are offering a direct discount of Rs 6,000 on the device. Here's a breakdown of how the deal works:

1. ICICI and SBI Card Offers: Simply use your ICICI or SBI card to get an instant discount of Rs 6,000, bringing the price down to Rs 74,000.

2. Exchange Offers: If you have an old iPhone, you can trade it in to further reduce the price. Enter your old iPhone's IMEI number on the Vijay Sales website to check its trade-in value.

iPhone 15 Plus Specifications

The iPhone 15 Plus comes packed with impressive features that make it a must-have device for both power users and casual users. Here are some of its key specifications:

- Display: The iPhone 15 Plus features a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology. This means it can refresh at up to 120Hz, offering a smoother and more responsive user experience.

- Performance: Powered by the latest A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 Plus is one of the most powerful smartphones on the market. It handles even the most demanding tasks with ease, ensuring seamless performance.

- Camera System: The iPhone 15 Plus boasts a triple-lens rear camera system, including a new 48MP main sensor. This upgrade allows for stunning photos and videos, even in low-light conditions. The Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras have also been improved, offering a wider range of shooting options.

- Battery Life: With a long-lasting battery, the iPhone 15 Plus ensures you stay connected throughout the day without needing to constantly recharge.

- Additional Features: The iPhone 15 Plus includes a new under-display fingerprint sensor and a USB-C port, enhancing both security and connectivity.

Why you should buy iPhone 15 Plus

The iPhone 15 Plus's large, high-resolution display is one of its biggest selling points. The ProMotion technology not only makes the screen more responsive but also enhances the overall viewing experience, whether you're gaming, watching videos, or browsing the web. The A16 Bionic chip ensures top-tier performance, making the iPhone 15 Plus capable of handling everything from multitasking to intensive applications effortlessly.

The upgraded camera system is another highlight, with the 48MP main sensor capturing stunningly detailed photos and videos. Whether you're a photography enthusiast or just love taking pictures, the improved Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras offer more versatility in your shots. The inclusion of a USB-C port marks a significant improvement in connectivity options, and the under-display fingerprint sensor offers an extra layer of security, making the device not only powerful but also secure.

Vijay Sales' Apple Day sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Plus. With the price reduced to Rs 74,000 through special bank offers, along with additional savings through trade-in deals, this is an offer you don't want to miss. Don't miss these incredible deals before the sale ends on June 17.