TDP MP Rammohan Naidu Named Young Global Leader by WEF

Rammohan Naidu, Member of Parliament from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Union Minister, has been honoured with a position on the World Economic Forum's prestigious Global Young Leaders list. This accolade highlights young leaders worldwide who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their respective fields. Notably, Naidu is among seven individuals from India selected for this honour.

Expressing his gratitude, Naidu described the recognition as a significant honour, emphasising the growing influence of Indian youth in shaping important and impactful decisions. He stated that this acknowledgement serves as a reminder of his commitment to serving the public with integrity and innovative ideas.

Elected to Parliament at the young age of 26 in 2014, Naidu has been a cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration since 2024. He is reportedly spearheading new initiatives within the Civil Aviation Department.

Naidu remarked that this prestigious recognition is not only a point of pride for him but also for the entire nation, especially the Telugu community. His dedication to public service is expected to inspire the youth of India. Minister Lokesh also voiced his pride in Naidu's achievement, highlighting the significance of this honour for Andhra Pradesh and India as a whole. He expressed his happiness in being inspired by both Prime Minister Modi and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and extended his best wishes for Naidu's continued success.