TDP MPs urge Centre to supply adequate urea

Guntur: TDP Parliamentary Party leader and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayalu, along with MPs Kalisetti Appalanaidu and Tenneti Krishna Prasad, met Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday in Delhi and submitted a representation seeking immediate redressal of the urea shortage crisis in Andhra Pradesh. During the meeting, MP Krishnadevarayalu sought the Centre’s support for the dissemination of urea in adequate, required amounts for the state farmers. In the letter submitted he mentioned, as per the July 2025 Kharif supply plan, the Department of Fertilizers had allocated 1,30,000 metric tonnes (MTs) of urea to Andhra Pradesh.

However, by 18th July, only 49,485 MTs had reached the state, including material in transit, leaving a shortfall of 80,515 MTs.

He said over 1.16 lakh hectares are under paddy cultivation, and major kharif crops such as groundnut, red gram, cotton, and maize are being sown across 8.21 lakh hectares.

The resulting demand-supply mismatch has led to panic buying and market pressure on urea availability. They requested to allot 10,000 MTs from M/s KRIBHCO from their Hazira and Tuticorin port plants, increase the allocation from M/s CIL’s vessel expected at Krishnapatnam port from 2,400 MTs to 10,000 MTs, ensure timely delivery of upcoming shipments by M/s CIL in line with the supply plan, allocating 11,000 MTs from the MV MAGDA P vessel of M/s IPL expected at Gangavaram port on 20th July, providing 5,000 MTs from leftover RFCL stock arriving via M/s NFL at Gangavaram port.