TDP National General Secretary Urges Alur Residents to Support Chandrababu
At a recent gathering in Alur, TDP National General Secretary Vaikuntham Prabhakar Choudhary urged the residents to vote together and make Chandrababu Gari the Chief Minister without considering Aluru Constituency candidate Veerbhadra Goud.
At a recent gathering in Alur, TDP National General Secretary Vaikuntham Prabhakar Choudhary urged the residents to vote together and make Chandrababu Gari the Chief Minister without considering Aluru Constituency candidate Veerbhadra Goud. Choudhary emphasized the importance of unity and urged the people to overlook any minor issues and focus on electing Chandrababu as the chief minister.
The event was attended by State Chief Secretary Somishetti Venkateshwarlu, District Presidents Palakurthi Thikkareddy, MLC BT Naidu, Aluru leaders Vaikuntham Prasad, Jyoti, as well as mandal leaders and activists.
Choudhary's message resonated with the audience, as they pledged their support to Chandrababu Gari to lead the state. The TDP leader's call for unity and solidarity in the upcoming elections was received positively by the Alur residents, who expressed their determination to work towards a successful outcome for the party.