Live
- Poonch terror attack: Security forces release sketches of two terrorists
- Constituency Watch: For BJP it’s fight for consolidation while Congress sees an opportunity to regain past glory in Nandurbar
- Congress, BRS, AIMIM following Muslim League agenda: J P Nadda
- PeopleStrong, Google Cloud join hands to transform employee experience with AI
- Siguler Guff invest Rs 240 crore in Hyderabad-based microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty
- 'BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10', roars PM Modi at Berhampur rally
- Five-year-old boy found dead after being swept away in Texas floodwaters
- Akhilesh appoints Shyam Lal Pal as new state president of SP
- Manipur: Educational institutions close for two days after heavy rains, hailstorm
- End of BJD rule on June 4, says Modi
Just In
All sections facing woes in Cong rule
Suryapet: Former Minister and Suryapet MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy’s wife Sunitha said that the Congress party’s rule has become chaotic following...
Suryapet: Former Minister and Suryapet MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy’s wife Sunitha said that the Congress party’s rule has become chaotic following its dithering on keeping poll promises. It will face public anger in Lok Sabha elections, she said during door-to-door campaign in Suryapet on Sunday in support of BRS Nalgonda MP candidate Kancharla Krishna Reddy. She flayed that the Congress came to power by making false promises to the people.
She said that Congress was planning to cheat the people even in the Parliament elections, and advised people to be cautious. She stated that people still remember the welfare schemes of BRS viz., Asara Pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour electricity and drinking water supply.
She stressed that the pattern of development of the erstwhile Nalgonda district including Suryapet changed through Pattana Pragathi programme during the BRS regime. She called upon the people to compare the achievements of BRS and Congress regimes before exercising their right to vote.