All sections facing woes in Cong rule

Suryapet: Former Minister and Suryapet MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy’s wife Sunitha said that the Congress party’s rule has become chaotic following its dithering on keeping poll promises. It will face public anger in Lok Sabha elections, she said during door-to-door campaign in Suryapet on Sunday in support of BRS Nalgonda MP candidate Kancharla Krishna Reddy. She flayed that the Congress came to power by making false promises to the people.

She said that Congress was planning to cheat the people even in the Parliament elections, and advised people to be cautious. She stated that people still remember the welfare schemes of BRS viz., Asara Pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour electricity and drinking water supply.

She stressed that the pattern of development of the erstwhile Nalgonda district including Suryapet changed through Pattana Pragathi programme during the BRS regime. She called upon the people to compare the achievements of BRS and Congress regimes before exercising their right to vote.