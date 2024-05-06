‘Cong spreading lies, Modi will be PM for third time’

Khammam: Senior BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy who is actively campaigning for the BJP candidates believes the BJP-led NDA will romp home with over 400 seats. Notwithstanding setbacks in Telangana and Karnataka, he sees people are clearly in favourite of the BJP, impressed as they are by several welfare schemes of the central government. He exuded confidence of BJP victory in an exclusive interview to The Hans India. Excerpts:

Q: How do you respond to the charge made by Congress on BJP’s proposed amendment to the Constitution?

The Congress is disseminating false information regarding the BJP’s alleged attempts to amend the Constitution. Since the Congress is losing the election, it is banking on misinformation to turn public against the BJP. But will foil it and people are not trusting Congress charges. BJP will surely get over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha. It is abundantly evident that the BJP has no plans to amend the constitution. Despite Prime Minister Modi’s repeated clarifications, the Congress continues to propagate false information in order to discredit the party.

Q: How many seats are anticipated this time?

Indeed, with 400 MPs, the party will undoubtedly win the majority. The BJP government’s formation will benefit from PM Modi’s ten years of accomplishments.

Q: Are you still optimistic about BJP surge after it lost assembly polls in TN and Karnataka?

In both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the party will secure the majority of seats in the Lok Sabha. People in both states are annoyed by the DMK and Congress. People are applauding the BJP’s victory because it will help their states.

Q: In Telangana State, how many seats will the BJP win?

The BJP will win a majority of the seats in this state. In the state, the party is at its strongest phase. The state’s citizens support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s central government because they trust him.

Q: Are Southern states experiencing any Modi wave?

During his ten years in office, Modi brought about transformation throughout the nation. Compared to the UPA led by Congress, NDA has brought about all-round change. Under the Prime Minister’s direction, the NDA has brought stability and an anti-corruption government to the Centre, and the nation has advanced in every area. This time, the BJP will win more MP seats thanks to its strength in the southern states.