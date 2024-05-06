India’s semiconductor journey takes a leap with Mindgrove Technologies’ breakthrough chip

As India embarks on its chip-making journey, fabless semiconductor startup Mindgrove Technologies has marked a significant milestone by unveiling the country's first commercial, high-performance SoC (system on chip) named 'Secure IoT.'

ThisRISC-V (open-source architecture)-based chip promises to revolutionize the domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) landscape by enabling them to incorporate indigenous chips into their devices. Mindgrove, an IIT Madras-incubated startup, aims to offer the chip at a competitive price point, estimated to be 30% less than other chips in the same segment.

What sets Mindgrove apart is its remarkable speed in chip development. Despite industry standards typically requiring two to three years, Mindgrove managed to design and send out the chip for manufacturing within a mere eight months.

Shashwath TR, CEO and Co-founder of Mindgrove, emphasized the company's focus on catering to the middle market with their chip designs. The 'Secure IoT' chip boasts a high-performance microcontroller clocked at 700 MHz, empowering it to control a diverse range of devices, from smartwatches to connected city infrastructure like electricity, water, and gas meters, as well as smart home devices and EV battery management systems.

With India consuming over a billion chips annually, Mindgrove's 'Secure IoT' chip holds the potential to replace a substantial portion, ranging from 10 to 50 million units. Shashwath expressed confidence in the global appeal of their offering, citing the widespread demand for microchips worldwide. He anticipates keen interest from international buyers in this innovative chip originating from India.

As India's semiconductor requirements are projected to soar, reaching $90-$100 billion by FY26, driven predominantly by mobile manufacturing, initiatives like Mindgrove's breakthrough chip play a pivotal role in bolstering the country's self-reliance and technological advancement in this crucial sector.