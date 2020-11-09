TDP Ongole parliamentary constituency demanded government to Hand over APTIDCO houses to beneficiaries by Sankranti

Ongole : The Telugu Desam Party Ongole parliamentary constituency president Dr Nukasani Balaji demanded the government to hand over the houses constructed by APTIDCO to the beneficiaries by completing the works by Sankranti."If the government fails, the TDP will support the public who are going to occupy them voluntarily," he assured.

Speaking at a press meet held in Ongole TDP office on Sunday, Balaji said that the earlier government has planned to complete 20 lakh houses by APTIDCO by March 2019. He said that though 9 lakhs of them were already completed by then, the present government is not handing over them. He said that the poor people had paid advances to the house by taking loans at higher interests, but the government was lending a deaf ear to them.

There were cases against the distribution of Ava lands and submerging lands to the public.But why the government is not distributing other lands where there is no problem, he questioned.

The Ongole TDP president K Nageswara Rao demanded the government to complete the 18,000 houses in the finishing stage in Ongole and distribute them to the public immediately.

Former AMC chairman K Srinivasa Rao questioned how is it possible to construct a house in just one cent of the land. He demanded the government to distribute at least two cents of land to the poor people, after the distribution of the APTIDCO houses.