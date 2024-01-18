  • Menu
TDP organises mega blood donation camp in Kadiri today

On the occasion of NTR's 28th death anniversary, around 331 Telugu Desam Party workers voluntarily participated and donated blood in the mega blood donation camp organized today at Arya Vaishya Satra in Kadiri town

On the occasion of NTR's 28th death anniversary, around 331 Telugu Desam Party workers voluntarily participated and donated blood in the mega blood donation camp organized today at Arya Vaishya Satra in Kadiri town under the leadership of Kadiri constituency in-charge and Telugu Desam Party candidate Kandikunta Venkata Prasad.

Kandikunta Venkataprasad, Kandikunta Yashodamma, Mandal Convenors, Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists participated in this program. Kandikunta Venkataprasad congratulated all the party workers, fans, leaders who participated in this event.

Telugu Desam Party Office, Kadiri Constituency.



