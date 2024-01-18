Live
- Google, Bing shows non-consensual deepfake porn at top of search results: Report
- Must-listen songs for devotees during the historical event of Ram Mandir Inauguration
- Shinde orders BMC to clean 3 temples in each Mumbai ward till ‘Prana Pratishtha’
- AFC Asian Cup: Irvine's lone goal helps Australia land to knockout stage
- GRAP-III revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality now in 'very poor' levels
- FB, Insta collect all the data they can: Report
- INS Visakhapatnam responds to drone attack swiftly
- SARS-CoV-2 can infect dopamine neurons, cause long Covid symptoms: Study
- Euphoria over ‘pran-pratishtha’ high in MP, girl students form human chain to create figure of Lord Ram
- Sofia Vergara clarifies she did 'fake' drugs in 'Griselda'
Just In
TDP organises mega blood donation camp in Kadiri today
Highlights
On the occasion of NTR's 28th death anniversary, around 331 Telugu Desam Party workers voluntarily participated and donated blood in the mega blood donation camp organized today at Arya Vaishya Satra in Kadiri town
On the occasion of NTR's 28th death anniversary, around 331 Telugu Desam Party workers voluntarily participated and donated blood in the mega blood donation camp organized today at Arya Vaishya Satra in Kadiri town under the leadership of Kadiri constituency in-charge and Telugu Desam Party candidate Kandikunta Venkata Prasad.
Kandikunta Venkataprasad, Kandikunta Yashodamma, Mandal Convenors, Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists participated in this program. Kandikunta Venkataprasad congratulated all the party workers, fans, leaders who participated in this event.
Telugu Desam Party Office, Kadiri Constituency.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS