TDP organises programs on NTR death anniversary on Thursday

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, a beloved figure among the people, has received praise from his followers for winning the hearts of millions. In celebration of his 28th birthday, TDP organized a grand event where they paid homage to NTR by garlanding his statue at the NTR Circle in the Panduranga Swamy Temple.





They acknowledged his successful career in cinema, where he portrayed iconic roles and brought mythological characters to life, leaving a lasting impact on the minds of Telugu people. NTR's contribution to politics was also highlighted, as he was seen as a great leader advocating for the betterment of society.



His philanthropic efforts, including supporting victims of poverty, Chinese invasion, and the Divisima flood, as well as the establishment of the Basavatharakam Cancer Hospital, were recognized.





The attendees, including Rapthati Ramu, Nabi Rasool, Syed Baba, Elukuntla Appa Swamy, Jagadish, Raja Reddy, Pothukunta Ramakrishna, Srinivasulu, Darshanmala Nagaraju, and others, expressed their belief that Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is a true leader who has emerged from the hearts of the people.

