Live
- National Popcorn Day
- Kids approved crunch
- Supreme Court to hear YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition in DA case in a while
- ‘Piku’ star Swaroopa Ghosh shines in Indo-British Drama ‘A Game of Two Halves’
- AWS to invest over $15 bn in Japan to expand data centres
- Krishna Geeti: A spectacular Kuchipudi performance
- IMD issues red alert for north India, cold day & dense fog to continue for next five days
- Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court dismisses convicts’ pleas seeking more time to surrender
- Deve Gowda to attend ‘Prana Pratishtha’ event with family
- Students build replica of Ram temple with diyas
Just In
TDP organises programs on NTR death anniversary on Thursday
Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, a beloved figure among the people, has received praise from his followers for winning the hearts of millions. In...
Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, a beloved figure among the people, has received praise from his followers for winning the hearts of millions. In celebration of his 28th birthday, TDP organized a grand event where they paid homage to NTR by garlanding his statue at the NTR Circle in the Panduranga Swamy Temple.
They acknowledged his successful career in cinema, where he portrayed iconic roles and brought mythological characters to life, leaving a lasting impact on the minds of Telugu people. NTR's contribution to politics was also highlighted, as he was seen as a great leader advocating for the betterment of society.
His philanthropic efforts, including supporting victims of poverty, Chinese invasion, and the Divisima flood, as well as the establishment of the Basavatharakam Cancer Hospital, were recognized.
The attendees, including Rapthati Ramu, Nabi Rasool, Syed Baba, Elukuntla Appa Swamy, Jagadish, Raja Reddy, Pothukunta Ramakrishna, Srinivasulu, Darshanmala Nagaraju, and others, expressed their belief that Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is a true leader who has emerged from the hearts of the people.