TDP plans to move no-confidence motion against Guntur Mayor

Guntur: TDP corporators are preparing to initiate a no-confidence motion against Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu soon and are making the necessary arrangements.

To proceed with the no-confidence motion, the mayor must have completed four years of his term. Manohar Naidu will reach this milestone on February 17.

The TDP corporators need to submit their notice of the no-confidence motion to the district collector, S. Nagalakshmi. Currently, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) consists of 56 corporators, with TDP having four, YSRCP having two, and PDF having one ex-officio member. In total, there are 63 members in the GMC council.

According to official sources, at least 50% of the corporators must sign the no-confidence motion notice in order for it to be valid. This means that a minimum of 32 corporators need to sign the notice, which must also be communicated to the state election commission. Following SEC guidelines, a special council meeting must be convened to discuss the no-confidence motion. For this special meeting to take place, at least two-thirds of the corporators must be present, which equates to 42 out of the 56 corporators. Currently, the TDP and JSP have a combined strength of 29 corporators in the GMC council.

Recently, four YSRCP corporators supported the TDP-JSP during standing committee elections, increasing their total to 33 corporators. TDP has three MLAs and one MP who serve as ex-officio members, raising the TDP-JSP strength in the council to 37. YSRCP, on the other hand, has 23 corporators and two ex-officio members, giving them a total of 25 members in the GMC council.

In order to successfully pass the no-confidence motion against Mayor Manohar Naidu, at least 42 corporators out of the 63-member council need to vote in favor of it. Currently, TDP has the support of 37 corporators and requires at least six additional corporators to support the motion. TDP leaders may need to convince YSRCP corporators to switch their allegiance. However, YSRCP leaders are expressing confidence that their corporators will not shift their loyalty to the TDP.