TDP protests Privileges panel decision on Atchanna, Nimmala Ramanaidu

Mangalagiri: Repalle MLA and TDP leader Anagani Satya Prasad on Thursday strongly objected to the decision taken by the Assembly Privileges Committee to deny the mike to the TDLP deputy leaders K Atchannaidu and Nimmala Ramanaidu to speak in the House.



Satya Prasad wrote separate letters to the Privileges Committee chairman and the Assembly secretary, saying that they should reconsider their decision with regard to the Opposition leaders. It was not correct to prevent the Opposition leaders from speaking on the people's issues in the Assembly. In fact, the Opposition had a responsibility to raise and bring people's problems to the notice of the Government. In a democracy, the Opposition had a duty to question the policies of the Government at every step.

The TDP MLA said that the decision on banning the TDLP deputy leaders from speaking was taken unilaterally. Nobody would accept or approve the policy to look at the Opposition members as enemies. The ruling party would always take the opinion of the Opposition if it was really committed to the well being of people. Any criticism would be taken in a constructive way. Suggestions and advice would be sought from the Opposition all the time. It was not correct to treat it as a crime if the TDP members questioned the Government on policies and people's issues.

Satya Prasad recalled how the YSRCP members behaved in the Assembly when they were in the opposition during the TDP rule. They stormed the Speaker's podium and created ruckus. Keeping in view all such past incidents, the decision on denying the mike to the TDLP deputy leaders should be reconsidered.

He pointed out that the respect of the people's representatives should be protected in the legislative bodies which were considered 'temples of democracy'.