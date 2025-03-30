TDP scripts a golden saga of 43 years

Vijayawada : The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), founded on March 29, 1982 by actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) to uphold the self-respect of the Telugu community, has completed 43 years. Over the decades, the party has navigated multiple crises, transforming them into opportunities, and continues to enjoy strong cadre support and public trust.

As part of its ongoing evolution, the TDP is considering significant organisational reforms.

The party believes in infusing young leadership into decision-making roles while utilising senior leaders in advisory capacities. At the upcoming Mahanadu in May at Kadapa, amendments to party rules may be introduced. The decision to hold the event in Kadapa is seen as a strategic move to strengthen its base in Rayalaseema.

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh has proposed a reform to limit leadership tenure to three consecutive terms, after which leaders must either be elevated or take a one-year break. Lokesh, serving his fourth term, emphasised that this change should begin with him. Speculations suggest that Lokesh, along with young leaders like Ram Mohan Naidu, may be elevated to the politburo.

Despite being four decades old, the TDP maintains its founding spirit and commitment to public service. Addressing party leaders and activists, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude for their dedication, acknowledging their role in cementing the party’s place in people's hearts. He recalled NTR’s vision of standing by the poor, and announced the P-4 programme to encourage financially stable individuals to support the underprivileged.

Naidu highlighted TDP’s unique achievement of coming to power within nine months of its formation and its influential role in national politics. The party played a key part in the formation of the National Front government under NTR’s leadership, continued its prominence in NDA-1, and now contributes significantly to NDA-3.

Despite attempts to weaken the TDP, it has withstood challenges, reinforcing its importance in Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape. Naidu asserted that the state's history can be divided into pre- and post-TDP eras. He also emphasised the party’s commitment to women’s welfare and social justice, crediting NTR for empowering SCs, STs, BCs, and women in politics.

Naidu acknowledged the unwavering support he received during his 208-day, 2,817-km ‘Vastunna Meekosam’ padayatra and the similar backing extended to Nara Lokesh during his 226-day, 3,112-km march. He lamented the political setbacks between 2019 and 2024 that pushed the state backward and underscored the necessity of the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance to restore Andhra Pradesh’s progress.Listing out various electoral promises fulfilled since the alliance’s 2024 victory, Naidu stressed the importance of preserving the party’s legacy and ensuring justice for its activists. The TDP remains steadfast in its mission to rebuild and strengthen Andhra Pradesh, he added.