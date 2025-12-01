TDP seeks immediate start of voter list revision in AP

Amaravati: TDP Parliamentary Party Leader Lavu Srikrishna Devaraya said in Lok Sabha that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls must begin immediately in Andhra Pradesh. His remarks came after an all-party meeting held in New Delhi on Sunday under the chairmanship of Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Kiren Rijiju, ahead of Parliament winter session.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Srikrishna Devaraya said TDP welcomed the move to regularise voter lists but stressed that the SIR process should be launched at once in the State. He also urged the Centre to strengthen voter-identification mechanisms on the lines of Aadhaar system to ensure accuracy and transparency.

Devaraya said he had requested the Speaker to admit seven issues for discussion during the winter session. These include use and allocation of Krishna River water, economic implications of GST revisions and losses suffered by Andhra Pradesh due to the recent cyclone. He said the State requires clarity on Krishna water-sharing arrangements and a detailed review of the fiscal fallout from GST adjustments.

He also sought a debate on farm-sector distress, highlighting challenges faced by cotton, corn, banana and aqua farmers. He noted that operational issues at Cotton Corporation of India continue to hurt growers, while banana and corn farmers need a better support-price regime. Aqua farmers, he said, are struggling due to pricing pressures created by US tax structures.

Devaraya reminded that Andhra Pradesh secured significant investment commitments at CII Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam on November 14–15. Given this momentum, he said the Centre must immediately clear the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project. He also sought a detailed discussion on the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission’s household drinking-water programme.

The winter session of Parliament will run from December 1 to 19.