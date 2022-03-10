TDP seeks more security to party office

Vijayawada: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah in a letter to director general of police (DGP) K V Rajendranath Reddy here on Wednesday, sought beefed up security to the TDP Central Office located in Mangalagiri claiming that the existing security was not sufficient to ensure the safety and security of the office staff.

Reminding that the TDP Central Office was vandalised by the ruling party 'goons' in the past, he said the party office was provided round-the-clock security earlier. But, it had been withdrawn in recent times, he said.

He said the attack on the office staff had taken place in broad daylight though the office was located in close proximity to the DGP's office. Keeping in view the fact that party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was a Z category NSG protectee, was visiting the office regularly along with other leaders, it would be appropriate for deploying proper security there, Ramaiah said in the letter.