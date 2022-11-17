TDP senior leader brutally attacked by unidentified person in Tuni

TDP senior leader and former Area Hospital Management Committee Chairman Polnati Seshagiri Rao of Tuni Mandal of Kakinada district was seriously injured when unidentified men attempted to kill him on Thursday morning at his house. Even though they wore sacred deeksha mala, the unidentified person attempted Seshagiri Rao twice to stab in the neck with the axe and the accused ran away from the spot.



It is learned that at the time when the victims were offering bhiksha to bhavani devotee (culprit) ,suddenly the culprit stabbed him in the neck with an axe. He was rushed to hospital in Kakinada where his health condition is said to be critical. All the local TDP leaders are calling on him in the hospital. The hospital authorities stated that the victim is out of danger.



Meanwhile, the family members of the victims approached the police station. According to sources, the police personnel refused to register the case.