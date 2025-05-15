TDP Sets Dates for 2025 Mahanadu in Kadapa, Announces Key Leadership Changes

The time for the prestigious Mahanadu, organized by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has been fixed. The TDP Polit Bureau met on Wednesday (May 14) under the chairmanship of TDP National President and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The meeting discussed the organization of the Mahanadu, and the report given by the Committee of Ministers, headed by Minister Nara Lokesh, was reviewed.

Later, the TDP Polit Bureau decided to organize the Mahanadu in Kadapa for a total of three days, on May 27, 28, and 29, 2025. It is known that the Mahanadu was not organized last year due to the Election Code. Therefore, it was decided in the Polit Bureau meeting to organize a grand Mahanadu this time.

During this meeting, Minister Nara Lokesh presented several key proposals. Lokesh proposed that a person should not hold the same post for more than three terms. The TDP Polit Bureau gave a green signal to Lokesh's proposal. Additionally, it was decided to change the mandal party presidents who have been in office for six years. Those who have served as mandal presidents three times will be given higher positions. It was also decided to design a calendar for the year so that a welfare scheme is implemented every month.