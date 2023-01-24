TDP simmers over seat sharing with JSP

Rajmahendravaram (East Godavari District): Politics in East Godavari district is heating up over the possible alliance between Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party. Speculations on the adjustment of seats between the two parties is creating a stir in some constituencies in the district. Though there is still a lot of time for the elections, the issue of seat adjustment between TDP and JSP became a hot topic in the district.

Kapu community dominates in some Assembly constituencies and it plays a decisive role in some others. There are chances that Jana Sena will demand such seats. TDP is strong in some of these constituencies and seniors and key leaders are pinning their hopes on those seats. This may have unpredictable consequences in the allocation of seats, observers predict.

TDP top leaders are suspecting that the JSP may demand three seats out of the seven in East Godavari. Everyone's focus is on Rajahmundry city, Rajahmundry rural and Rajanagaram seats. Presently Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, former Minister and TDP Politburo member, is representing Rajahmundry rural; while Adireddy Bhavani is the MLA from the city. Butchaiah, who was a six-time MLA, always contested from Rajahmundry city. In the last election, he was shifted to Rajahmundry rural as per party's decision, which he didn't liked. Butchaiah confirmed that he will contest from the city again in 2024 elections.

City MLA Bhavani's husband and TDP State secretary Adireddy Srinivas also announced that he is a city candidate. From the beginning, trouble expected due to the severe differences between Gorantla and Adireddy groups.

Now another problem that is causing deep concern among TDP circles is, JSP district president Kandula Durgesh has been concentrating all his energy on Rajahmundry rural for several years. Hence there are chances that JSP may demand rural seat as part of the adjustment.

The TDP must give something either Rajahmundry city or rural, which means Gorantla or Adireddy Srinivas must face the disappointment.

Rajahmundry Corporation elections are likely to be held before Assembly elections. Though TDP enjoys popular support, its activists are doubtful whether the TDP flag will fly over the Corporation once again or not, if Gorantla and Adireddy groups do not work together.

Rajanagaram constituency, which is adjacent to Rajahmundry, is also a seat of Kapu caste predominance. TDP leaders are expecting Jana Sena will demand this seat as part of the alliance. Former MLA Pendurthi Venkatesh had recently resigned to the post of TDP constituency in-charge. Telugu Desam Party lost its leadership in Rajanagaram constituency owing to the expectations and suspicions that this seat will be given to Jana Sena as part of the alliance.