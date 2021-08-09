TDP slams YSRCP government for telling 'lies' on massive loans

Mangalagiri: TDP politburo member Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao on Sunday accused the YSRCP government of bringing thousands of crores of loans in violation of the Constitutional rules only to misuse all those multi-crore funds in the name of welfare programmes.

Venkata Rao termed it as shameful on the part of the ruling YSRCP leaders to claim that all those massive loans were being brought to implement the welfare programmes. In just two years of its rule, the YSRCP had created countless problems and pushed the future of Andhra Pradesh into a serious crisis.

The Jagan regime's misdeeds and loans had left the AP people with lots of difficulties but not lasting benefits.

In a statement here, the TDP leader criticised that the ruling party leaders were talking as if theirs was the only government in the whole history to take care of the welfare of people. In fact, the Jagan regime discovered new methods to betray people by misusing massive loans in the name of welfare.

He held the reckless policies of the ruling YSRCP responsible for the delay in payment of salaries to many government employees till today. Even pensioners were waiting for their payments.

He said the salaries were kept pending for contract and outsourced staff. He said AP was having higher revenue despite the coronavirus impact. The State revenue was Rs 74,912 crore during 2018-19 during the TDP regime. It went up to Rs 85,987 crore during 2019-`20 under YSRCP rule and further to Rs 88,238 crore during 2020-21.

Venkatrao said that the Naidu regime ran with 'Welfare and development' as its two eyes while the Jagan rule has been running with 'Welfare and misuse' of borrowed funds as its two eyes. At least now, the Chief Minister should stop bringing loans for his corruption and stop pushing AP people into further debts.