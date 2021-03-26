TDP slams YSRCP govt. as ordinance likely to be issued for budget, says it's a wrong practice

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu the main opposition leader in the Legislative Council, said that the Telugu Desam Party was opposed to the YSRCP government bringing the state budget in the form of an ordinance for the second time in a row. Speaking to the media on Friday, he demanded that the state government hold a full-fledged budget meeting or bring vote on account budget and urged governor not to approve the ordinance.

"Postponement of budget meetings on the pretext of Tirupati by-election, pending MPTC and ZPTC elections is flagged as escapism," he said. He also lamented that Jagan Mohan Reddy had resorted to the evil tradition of bringing the annual budget in the form of an ordinance. He criticized the government for ignoring on the people, the opposition and the legislature.

He said the budget session has not been postponed in any other state in the country. He recalled that the Legislative Council had opposed the 3 Capitals Bill along with a similarly provocative budget in the past.