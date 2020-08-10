TDP Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy: Telangana government flayed for blocking works of Pothireddypadu

Nellore: TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy criticised the Telangana State government for obstructing the improvement works of the Pothireddypadu project which is improper.

He said that project waters are useful for backward areas of the Rayalaseema for its development. It has been proposed to improve the capacity of the Pothireddypadu project for utilising floodwaters of Srisailam and all political parties including TRS have raised objections on the proposals and he asked what difficulty is there to utilise excess waters that run towards the Bay.

Somireddy also said Rayalaseema is the most-backward region with scanty water sources and Anantapur receives the lowest rainfall in the entire State. Surplus water of Srisailam can be utilised for irrigation needs of the region and said many irrigation projects like Pothireddypadu, Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari, Brahmasagaram, Telugu Ganga, Kandaleru, Somasila, and many others have been proposed and constructed by the former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, he pointed out.

Somireddy said NT Rama Rao proposed the project initially with 14,000 cusecs and another former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy enhanced it to 44,000 cusecs. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao assured to provide water to the backward Rayalaseema region when he had visited the area last year and now, he is opposing the development proposals, he lamented.

He said the Telugu States have to cooperate with each other for their development and the YSR Congress government also overlooked development of the irrigation projects for the last 14 months. He said at least some amount should have been allocated for continuing the projects that started earlier for the benefit of the State.