TDP starts free services to Covid patients

Amaravati: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that their party offices and activists would extend free services to help the coronavirus patients get online medical help and also hospital beds for serious patients.

Naidu asked the needy people to contact the TDP offices nearby so that they would be able to avail of the necessary services in this hour of difficulty. The party would arrange free online assistance for those having mild symptoms of Covid and who were in home isolation.

In a statement here, the TDP chief said that free medicine would be made available to the poor patients who were suffering from the virus symptoms. In case of those patients suffering from severe symptoms, the TDP would extend help to find beds for those patients in the government or private hospitals.

These services were being launched as part of the TDP's foundation motto of treating the people as Gods and the society as a temple. Naidu said that they have also decided to do plasma donation at the designated centres with the help of the NTR Trust. Every TDP activist was ready to render selfless services round the clock in these days of extreme difficulties. Those patients suffering from mild Covid symptoms may get the TDP support for free online consultation with the doctors.

Describing the pandemic time as very painful, Naidu stressed the need for the general public to take timely medical care without treating the mild symptoms lightly. Taking medicine as per the doctors' advice in time would help in curing the infections immediately.

The TDP chief said that their party would remain accessible to the people to provide its services whether it was in power or in opposition. The TDP would continue to fulfil its social responsibility by standing by the people in their hour of crisis and untold suffering.