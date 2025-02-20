TDP State chief Palla confident of Raghu Varma’s victory

Visakhapatnam : NDA-supported North Andhra Teachers MLC candidate will win with a huge majority in the ensuing MLC polls, said TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Addressing a media conference at the party office here on Wednesday, Srinivasa Rao said that the alliance partiesare extending support to Pakalapati Raghu Varma based on the decision made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD minister Nara Lokesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharatsaid that Raghu Varma is a candidate who has served as a teacher and fought for North Andhra issues. If Raghu Varma gets elected as an MLC, he will make appropriate decisions for the development of the education sector, the MP opined. The Private Teachers Association also extended their support to Raghu Varma, he added.

MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao informed that a transparent model for transfers of teachers is being readied by education minister Lokesh. He stated that the education standards of junior colleges are being improved and the service rule is also being brought for the model schools.

MLC candidate Raghu Varma opined that the Chief Minister is striving hard for the development of the state and welfare of the people. He said he had served as a member of the Legislative Council twice.

Former MLC AS Ramakrishna said YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lost the 2024 general elections due to three capitals dream. A majority teachers were appointed during the TDP regime and the teacher community is always with the TDP, he added.

Visakhapatnam East constituency MLA Velagapudi Rama Krishna Babu, South MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and district general secretary Polamarasetti Srinivasa Rao participated in the meeting.