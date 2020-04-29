TDP suggests AP Govt to stop collecting signatures from parents for English medium

Amaravati: The opposition TDP claims that the State government indulged in violation of High Court orders regarding the conversion of Telugu medium into English medium in the school education.

It observed that despite orders from the HC to stop converting medium, the school education department officials engaged in consent taking from the parents on it.

Party Politburo member Varla Ramaiah, in a press release, asked the government to stop collecting signatures from the parents with a proposal to convert Telugu to English medium in the schools. He said that the Courts will not revert from their judgements based on mere opinions of some people.

He observed that the government should shun the arrogant attitude and consider ground realities, in this issue. The TDP leader also added that the government was mulling to fight against the HC also, which is a bad tendency.