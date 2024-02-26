TDP ticket aspirants wait with anxiety

Kurnool: Ticket tension is haunting aspirants of four Assembly constituencies in Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency. Telugu Desam Party supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu announcing three candidates’ names, TG Bharat (Kurnool), Boggula Dastagiri (Kodumur) and KE Shyam Babu (Pathikonda) in the first list, made the aspirants of four other constituencies anxious.

Constituency in-charges - Kotla Sujathamma (Alur), Meenakshi Naidu (Adoni) Palakurthi Thikka Reddy (Mantralayam) and BV Jaya Nageshwar Reddy (Yemmiganur) – all the four have been with the party for the last 10 years and eyeing for the ticket.

Political sources rule out the possibility of giving ticket to Sujathamma as Dhone ticket was given to her husband Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy. This has raised hopes for Veerabhadra Goud, who hails from Backward Class (BC). Apart from Veerabhadra Goud, two more leaders, Vaikuntam Mallikarjuna and Vaikuntam Jyothi are also expecting ticket. According to sources, Naidu was more inclined towards Veerabhadra Goud.

Meenakshi Naidu, Adoni constituency in-charge, is confident of getting the ticket. But, as part of alliance with Jana Sena, Adoni ticket seems to be allocated to Mallappa of JSP. If this happens, then Meenakshi Naidu would lose the opportunity.

Similarly, Palakurthi Thikka Reddy of Mantralayam is a keen contender for the ticket. He is close with the people in the constituency and had taken up several agitations against the YSRCP when Naidu was arrested.

In Yemmiganur constituency, former MLA BV Jaya Nageshwar Reddy is expecting the ticket. But Chandrababu Naidu, instead of giving the constituency responsibilities to Jaya Nageshwara Reddy, gave the responsibility to Machani Somnath of BC community.

According to political analysts, Chandrababu Naidu wants to field candidate from BC community. In this context, Machani Somnath’s name is making rounds. The ticket war between BV Jaya Nageshwar Reddy and Machani Somnath is creating unrest among the cadres in Yemmiganur constituency.