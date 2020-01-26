TDP to keep away from assembly session on Monday

With the deadline for the repeal of the legislative council is nearing, the politics in the Andhra Pradesh has heated up. In the wake of latest developments, the TDP which held a legislative party meeting on Sunday has come to the decision of absconding the Assembly scheduled in Monday.

While, the YSRCP leaders are giving hinted about the abolition of the council through their statements. The former chief minister N Chandrababu has assigned the two senior leaders to avoid the MLCs switching the party.

On the other hand, as many as five MLCs were absent to the TDLP meeting, which created panic in TDP.