TDP to stay away from Visakha local body MLC elections

In a strategic move, the alliance comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena has decided to abstain from the upcoming MLC elections for local bodies in Visakhapatnam. TDP National President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced the decision during a teleconference with alliance leaders on Tuesday.

Chandrababu's choice to withdraw from the contest was met with commendation from his fellow alliance leaders, who praised his statesmanlike approach given the circumstances. They acknowledged his composed handling of the situation, especially considering the potential for electoral success.

During the call, Chandrababu emphasized that while winning the elections might not be difficult, engaging in "dirty politics" was not the path they should pursue. He reiterated that the integrity of the alliance and the principles they stand for overshadow the desire for victory.

He stressed that their primary objective is to facilitate the reconstruction of the state and promote development across all sectors, reinforcing the alliance's commitment to serving the public interest.