TDP Unveils Second List of Candidates for Assembly Elections

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has officially announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, revealing a total of 34 candidates set to contest in various constituencies. The newly unveiled list features prominent party members who will be vying for electoral success in their respective regions.

Among the notable candidates highlighted in the second list are Palla Srinivasa Rao, who will be representing Gajuwaka, and Paila Prasad, who is set to contest from Madugu. Additionally, the list includes KSN Raju for Chodavaram, Satyaprabha for Prathipadu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chaudhary for Rajahmundry Rural, and Vasamshetty Subhash for Ramachandrapuram.

The comprehensive list of candidates showcases the TDP's strategic selection of representatives who will carry the party's vision and agenda forward in the upcoming assembly elections. With the announcement of these candidates, the TDP aims to strengthen its presence and engagement across various constituencies, gearing up for a competitive electoral campaign in the region.





వచ్చే 2024 ఎన్నికల్లో తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ తరపున పోటీ చేసే అభ్యర్థుల మొదటి జాబితాను ఇప్పటికే ప్రజల ముందు ఉంచడం జరిగింది. ఇప్పుడు మరో 34 మంది అభ్యర్థులతో కూడిన రెండో జాబితాను మీ ముందుకు తెచ్చాం. అభ్యర్థుల ఎంపికలో ఎప్పటిలాగే, ఈ జాబితాలో కూడా ప్రజల అభిప్రాయాలకు ప్రాధాన్యత ఇచ్చాం.… pic.twitter.com/2xhnceXgw9 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 14, 2024



