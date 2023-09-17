TDP women activists take out rally, demand release of Naidu

Live
TDP women activists took out a rally from Subham Kalyana Mandapam to Lodge Centre in Guntur city on Saturday demanding that the government release TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu immediately.
Holding placards, the women activists wore black sarees and took out a rally and registered their protest. They raised slogans against the YSRCP government.
They expressed their support to Chandrababu Naidu and expressed solidarity with his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari.
They alleged that the YSRCP government booked false cases against Chandrababu Naidu and sent him to jail without any evidence. They warned that the voters will teach a lesson to the YSRCP government in the 2024 Assembly polls.
TDP politburo member Nakka Ananda Babu, former MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Dr Rayapati Sailaja were among those who participated in the rally.
Meanwhile, the police foiled the proposed Kagadala Pradarsana proposed to be conducted by the TDP leaders in Guntur East Assembly constituency on Saturday. They met the party Guntur east Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed and prevented the rally.
Meanwhile in Pedakurapadu, TDP activists led by former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar took out Kagadala Pradarsana to exert pressure on the YSRCP government for the release of Naidu.