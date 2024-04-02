TDP youth leader Kesineni Venkat flays YSRCP govt.

In a campaign event held on Tuesday morning, Kesineni Venkat, a prominent youth leader of the Telugu Desam Party, criticized the current Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of making false promises and looting the state for the past five years. Venkat, along with other party leaders, went door to door in the fifth division of Vijayawada and urged residents to vote for the TDP, Janasena, and BJP alliance candidates in the upcoming election.



During the event, Venkat highlighted the alleged failures of the current government, stating that Jagan's administration has obstructed development and caused harm to the state. He also expressed confidence in the victory of the TDP, Janasena, and BJP alliance candidates in the election, particularly in the eastern constituency where Gadde Rammohan is running for re-election.

The campaign event was attended by several party leaders, including Fifth Division TDP Presidents Nandipati Devanand Kumar and Cluster Incharge Domakonda Ravikumar, as well as Janasena Division Presidents Allibilli Ramakrishna and Koduru Subrahmanyam. The event saw enthusiastic participation from TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP workers and leaders who are all working towards securing a win for their alliance candidates in the upcoming election.