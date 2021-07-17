TDPP to raise YSRCP financial terrorism in Parliament

Mangalagiri: The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting, presided over by party national President N Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday resolved to raise the YSRCP government's ongoing 'financial terrorism' and 'AP economic crisis' in the coming session of Parliament from July 19 to August 13.

The TDP MPs would bring to the attention of the Centre and the entire nation how the reckless Jagan Mohan Reddy regime has been pushing Andhra Pradesh into such a severe financial crisis that the salaries were not being paid properly to the government employees.

Briefing the TDPP decisions at a press conference at the party central office here, TDP MPs Kanakamedala Ravindra Babu, Galla Jayadev and K Rammohan Naidu said that their party would expose the YSRCP regime's failures and misdeeds regarding the inter state water issues, deterioration of law and order, attacks on Telugu language and others. Parliament would be informed how Rs 41,000 crore public funds were diverted by the Jagan regime without proper accounts, vouchers and receipts, it said.

The TDP MPs asserted that they would apprise the Centre of how Rs 1.78 lakh crore loans were taken while no development activities were taken up in the past two years of YSRCP rule. At the same time, the AP government was misguiding the Centre by furnishing wrong figures and numbers by following devious practices. The CAG has objected that the Jagan government was straightaway diverting the Central funds that were released for specific people-centric programmes.

The TDP MPs resolved to raise in Parliament how Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekara Rao were having friendly dinner meetings on the one hand and creating artificial water disputes on the other hand. The AP Chief Minister was not able to do anything even though Telangana was using its police in order to wrongfully release water from Srisailam in the name of hydel power generation.

The TDPP also decided that it should fight for Special Category Status, railway zone, prevention of Visakha steel privatisation, funds for the backward regions and against the political victimisation by the Jagan government. The YSRCP MPs have already indicated that they were not bothered about all these people's issues and that their only task in this Parliament session was to get their own party MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju removed from the Lok Sabha, the meeting observed.