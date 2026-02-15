Budget copies placed before Goddess Durga before presentation

Vijayawada: Before the presentation of the state budget in Assembly, senior officials of the finance department offered special prayers at the revered Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri hill here on Saturday.

The ceremonial offering of Budget copies at the temple reflects a long-standing tradition of seeking divine blessings before major administrative and financial initiatives of the state. The officials placed copies of the State Budget at the lotus feet of Goddess Kanaka Durga and performed special rituals seeking divine blessings for the prosperity and overall development of Andhra Pradesh.

The finance department principal secretary, Piyush Kumar, led the delegation. Other senior officials who participated in the ceremony included secretary D Ronald Rose, Suraj Ganore, and Gautam Allada. On arrival, the officials were accorded a warm welcome by temple executive officer and special grade deputy collector V K Seena Naik, who received them and escorted them to the sanctum sanctorum for darshan

Temple priests conducted the rituals in accordance with Vedic traditions, offering special prayers over the Budget documents. Following the ceremony, the officials were presented with teerthaprasadam as a mark of divine blessings.

Vedic scholars also offered ashirvachanam, invoking divine grace for the smooth presentation and implementation of the Budget. The officials prayed for the successful execution of proposals aimed at strengthening the State’s economy, accelerating development, and enhancing public welfare.