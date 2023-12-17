TDP’s governance is certain in AP, says Atchannaidu

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu organised a meeting with the state and district leaders at the district party office on Saturday to review the arrangements for the public meeting of the Yuva Galam padayatra to be held on Wednesday

Speaking at a meeting, Atchannaidu said that TDP’s governance is certain to return in Andhra Pradesh and people are looking forward to polls and the yatra was organised for the future of the people and the state.

Atchannaidu informed that 16 committees have been formed for the public meeting and it will be held in a grand manner. He said people and party activists will attend the meeting from all over the state and as many as 6 lakh people are likely to attend the meeting.

A meeting will be organised soon with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan and a detailed manifesto will be announced at the venue.

Atchannaidu mentioned that a revolution has started in the ruling party against the leadership of YSRCP. It was an indication that the ruling party leaders were in a fear of defeat, he added.

Former ministers Pathipati Pulla Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, N Chinna Rajappa, Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, Kondru Murali, Visakhapatnam parliament in-charge M Sribharath, district president Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu were present.