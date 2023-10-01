TDP’s Maha Padayatra today

Rajamahendravaram: A 3K Maha Padayatra will be held at Tadepalligudem on Sunday at 3 pm under the aegis of Telugu Desam Party of erstwhile West Godavari district to condemn the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Party leaders said that 10,000 party workers will participate in the padayatra. The padayatra will start from Gorrela Sridhar Complex at Jayalakshmi Theater via Police Island, Seshamahal Road, NTR Chowk to Housing Board Colony SVR Circle.

TDP in-charges, leaders, and activists of 15 constituencies in the joint West Godavari district will be participating in the padayatra.