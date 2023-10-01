Live
- Karthik, Gulveer finish 2-3 in men's 10,000m race
- Narasaraopet: Public urged to avail of medical services
- Vijayawada: Democracy is not just polls, but adhering to statute
- Bopanna-Bhosale win mixed doubles gold
- Anhika, Suthirtha ensure India's first-ever medal in women's doubles
- Aditi closes in on historic gold; Indian women team in top spot
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on October 1, 2023
- TDP’s Maha Padayatra today
- TDP to form joint panel with Jana Sena
- India beat Pak in thriller to bag quash team gold after 8 yrs
Just In
TDP’s Maha Padayatra today
Highlights
A 3K Maha Padayatra will be held at Tadepalligudem on Sunday at 3 pm under the aegis of Telugu Desam Party of erstwhile West Godavari district to condemn the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.
Rajamahendravaram: A 3K Maha Padayatra will be held at Tadepalligudem on Sunday at 3 pm under the aegis of Telugu Desam Party of erstwhile West Godavari district to condemn the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.
Party leaders said that 10,000 party workers will participate in the padayatra. The padayatra will start from Gorrela Sridhar Complex at Jayalakshmi Theater via Police Island, Seshamahal Road, NTR Chowk to Housing Board Colony SVR Circle.
TDP in-charges, leaders, and activists of 15 constituencies in the joint West Godavari district will be participating in the padayatra.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS