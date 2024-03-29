Teach Naidu a lesson: Jagan

Vijayawada: “Are you ready (Siddham) to teach a lesson to Chandrababu Naidu,” thunders YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

The campaign style of the YSRCP which claims that Jagan is Arjuna and people are Krishna, and witty jabs at the ruling party and the confident demeanor of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu have started electrifying the poll campaign in the state.

What turn the campaign will take from Saturday when the NDA alliance partner and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will launch his campaign remains to be seen. The other partner BJP may take a few more days before it seriously hits the road as it is still in the process of finalizing the party manifesto.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is making all-out efforts to list out what their ‘child’ (Bidda) Jagan had done for the state in the last 58 months and how he had “transformed” the state in a never before manner. “No other CM anywhere had thought as he did,” he feels. He lays greater emphasis on pressing of button to transfer the direct cash benefits to the different sections of society. He claims to have transformed the school education sector by introducing English medium, filling 2.5 lakh vacancies, enhancing Aarogya Sree to Rs 25 lakh, delivery of pensions with a smile at the door step of old people on the first of every month, setting up of 17 medical colleges have proved to be a game changer for the state, he claims. This is the fight between “Dharma and Adharma,” he tells the people.

One interesting factor in his campaign is that Jagan who has been silent on the issue of the murder of his uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy before 2019 elections now says that God knows who had killed his uncle and says that the TDP was using his two sisters to sling mud at him.