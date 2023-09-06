Teachers groom up students as good citizens: Home Minister

Rajamahendravaram: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that teachers have a huge responsibility to make students the best citizens. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birthday is celebrated as Teachers’ Day has rendered immeasurable services to the development of education and established the best values as a teacher, she said.

She was the chief guest at the Guru Pujotsavam programme organised at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the minister, other public representatives, and officials paid tributes to the statue of Dr Radhakrishnan. The minister said that the government is doing its best to make the students best citizens.

She said that the government believes that development is possible only through education. Various schemes like Vidya Deevena and Amma Vodi are being implemented to make everyone pursue higher education.

Teachers are preparing students to be useful to society in various forms like engineers, doctors, judges, etc.,

She appreciated that the teachers are being updated with modern technology and are providing the best teaching to the students. Minister congratulated all the teachers who won the District Best Teacher Award.

MP Margani Bharat said that teachers should observe the student’s interests while imparting education. He said that the English medium is a must for poor children to grow up. That is why the government is giving special priority to teaching English. For the first time, bilingual textbooks have been provided so that even Telugu medium students can understand easily, he said.

District collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that every rupee spent by the government should be utilised by the teachers through best teaching.

MLC Vanka Ravindra Nath, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, and District Educational Officer S Abraham were present.

The Home Minister, Collector, and other officials felicitated more than 30 teachers who were selected as the best at the district-level.