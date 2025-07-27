Teachers protest over pending salaries after transfers

A strong protest broke out on Saturday evening in front of the District Education Officer’s (DEO) office, led by the United Teachers Federation (UTF), demanding immediate payment of salaries to teachers who were transferred two months ago but have not yet been paid.

A large number of affected teachers participated in the protest, expressing anger over the government’s inaction. UTF East Godavari district president P Jayakar and general secretary A Shareef led the agitation, raising slogans against the administration.