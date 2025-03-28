Live
Technical awareness programme held at Annamacharya University
Rajampet (Annamayya district): Annamacharya University, New Boyanapalli, Rajampet, hosted a technical awareness programme here on Thursday, organised by Training and Placement Department. The event featured prominent speakers from CouthIT, Hyderabad-based software company.
Dr Krishna Nagarajan, CEO of CouthIT, highlighted company’s expertise in embedded and application software, emphasising its global contributions to telecom through advanced multimedia codecs.
Putluru Mohan Reddy, Software Architect, delivered an insightful session on emerging technologies like Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), Precision Time Protocol (PTP), and industrial automation. C Abhishek Reddy, Pro-Chancellor; Dr E Saibaba Reddy, Vice-Chancellor; Dr SMV Narayana, Principal of Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Rajampet; A Sunil, Head of Training and Placements, along with TPO team, attended the programme.