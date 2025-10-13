Tejaswani elected AP Archery Assn president

VIJAYAWADA: The Nandamuri family, long celebrated for its contributions to Telugu cinema and politics, has now entered the sports arena with a significant milestone.

Nandamuri Tejaswini, daughter of Hindupur MLA and cine icon Nandamuri Balakrishna and wife of Visakhapatnam MP M Bharath, has been unanimously elected as President of the Andhra Pradesh Archery Association (APAA) for the 2025–2029 term.

Tejaswhini, a former archer herself, has nurtured a lifelong connection to the sport, making her election a natural progression. Her leadership symbolizes the family’s expanding footprint beyond films and politics into sports administration, fostering youth talent and promoting archery in the state.

With this historic election, the Nandamuri family extends its legacy into sports, combining influence, experience, and a passion for nurturing talent in Andhra Pradesh’s archery community. The APAA general body meeting held at the Royal Fort Hotel in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, witnessed participation from 36 representatives across 13 districts, including the Cherukuri Volga Archer Academy. Observers included P Aravind Kumar of the Telangana Archery Association and S Venkateswara Rao, DSDO of Visakhapatnam.

The election, conducted by advocates KS Suresh Kumar and P Rajasekhar, was uncontested, resulting in a unanimous decision. Following the National Sports Code, 25% of the new committee members are women and 25% are players.

Under Tejaswini’s leadership, Cherukuri Satyanarayana has been appointed as Committee Chairman, with Bevara Venkata Ramana as General Secretary, Cherukuri Krishna Kumari as Treasurer, and Gottipati Prem Kumar, Bommadevara Sravan Kumar, K Naga Ratnamayya, and PV Ramana as Vice Presidents. DT Gandhi, T Siva Prasad, Md Amzad, and P Venu serve as Joint Secretaries.