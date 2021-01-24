Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan worships at Kanipakam

Tirupati: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan reached Tirupati on Saturday for a two-day visit. From Airport, she left for Kanipakam along with her family members to worship Lord Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy, where she was offered temple honours. Speaking to media after prayers to the presiding deity, she expressed happiness over visiting the temple and said Varasiddi Vinayaka was a powerful god. The Governor said that everyone should take Covid vaccine as it was very much safe.

From Kanipakam, she proceeded to Tirumala for overnight stay. After offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Sunday morning during VIP break darshan, she will participate in a programme organised by SV Medical College Alumni association in Tirupati. She will visit Srikalahasti later and return to Hyderabad from Tirupati airport.