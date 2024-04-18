Telugu Desam Party Welcomes several Families into party

In a significant boost to the Telugu Desam Party, around 60 families have joined the party in the presence of NDA joint candidate Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy of Macharla Constituency. The families, consisting of 20 BC families from Gangalakunta village of Veldurthi mandal, 15 ST families, 5 SC families, 5 families from Veldurthi and 10 Muslim families from Macharla town, made the decision to leave the YCP party and support Telugu Desam.





Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy expressed his gratitude for the support from the new party members and assured that every worker who joins the party will be supported. The families were warmly welcomed into the party and adorned with party scarves, symbolizing their unity and commitment. DEO Pravin Kumar says, candidates should bring 13 types of documents to file nominations.





The addition of these families to the Telugu Desam Party is a significant development, showcasing a growing support base for the party in the region. With the upcoming elections on the horizon, the party is poised to make a strong impact with the backing of these new members.

