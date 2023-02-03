Telugu Ganga CE rviews water allocation position at Sri City

Tirupati: Telugu Ganga Project Chief Engineer M Srinivasulu Reddy visited Sri City along with a team of senior engineers and reviewed the water allocation position from the project and other related issues. Appreciating the rapid developments taking place, he lauded the good work done by Sri City in the area of water management and rainwater harvesting and the continuous efforts and commitment to water sustainability.

Sri City Director Mukunda Reddy explained him about water conservation efforts, rainwater harvesting, demand for water by industries, sewage treatment and recycling. Commenting on the visit, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said that Sri City was committed to conserve water resources and to enrich them through relentless efforts. The observations and suggestions of CE were very valuable and will guide the future endeavour in water management. Subramaniam, Executive Engineer, Srikalahasti was also present.

Meanwhile Dr Jeereddi Prasad, a renowned endocrinologist and Chairman of Foothill Accountable Care Medical Group, California USA and President of ProMed Health Care Admins, paid a visit to Sri City on Wednesday. MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy provided an overview of the world-class infrastructure, distinctive features, rapid speed of development, and significant job prospects produced in the region. Dr Jeereddi was excited about the precise implementation of the Sri City Project and praised the Sri City teamwork.