Telugu NRI Student Wins UAE’s Shaikh Zayed Sustainability Award

A Telugu NRI student from Andhra Pradesh has been honored with the prestigious Shaikh Zayed Sustainability Award for her innovative approach to improving air quality in classrooms. Monica Akkineni, a 15-year-old from Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, and a student at Merryland International School in Abu Dhabi, received recognition for her project, CarbonSponge, which aims to reduce CO2 levels using sustainable materials.

The project, developed with fellow student Muskan Maheshwari, incorporates biodegradable sponge bricks made from coconut fiber and natural rubber infused with carbon-absorbing algae. The solution addresses the growing need for eco-friendly measures to enhance air quality, particularly in indoor environments like schools.

The award ceremony, held in Abu Dhabi, was attended by UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed, alongside several royals and senior officials. Monica received the award in the Global High Schools category directly from Shaikh Mohammed.

“It was an incredible honor to receive the award from Shaikh Mohammed,” Monica said, highlighting the importance of youth engagement in tackling environmental challenges.

The Shaikh Zayed Sustainability Award, which provides $1 million in prize money across categories such as health, food, energy, water, and climate action, is a global initiative aimed at encouraging sustainable solutions. Winners in the Global High Schools category, representing six regions worldwide, receive $150,000 each to implement their projects.

Her parents, Bhupesh and Sweety, both software engineers based in Abu Dhabi, expressed pride in their daughter’s accomplishments. Speaking to Telangana Today, Monica highlighted the responsibility of younger generations to lead the way in environmental conservation. “We must prioritize sustainability and create solutions that benefit both people and the planet,” she said.