Telugu Wikipedia fest held in Tirupati

Tirupati: The three-day ‘Telugu Wikipedia Festival 2025’ successfully concluded in Tirupati on Sunday. More than 50 Telugu Wikipedia contributors from across the country participated in this grand event. According to the organisers, Telugu Wikipedia, which was launched in 2003, now boasts over 100,000 articles.

The conference featured special training sessions on key topics such as ‘Ways to Expand Telugu Wikipedia,’ ‘Enhancing Contributors’ Article Writing Skills,’ and ‘Making Articles More Engaging for Readers.’ Additionally, Telugu Wikipedia members conducted a street campaign in Tirupati with the slogan ‘Join Telugu Wikipedia... Share Knowledge with Everyone.’ As part of this initiative, they distributed pamphlets and educated the public about Wikipedia.

Organisers announced the launch of an online training programme titled ‘Telugu Wikipedia School’ to help new members become active contributors. The event also honoured individuals who have made significant contributions to Telugu Wikipedia over the past decade. Yarra Ramarao was recognised as the Best Organiser.

The recipients of the Wiki awards included Chaduvari, NR Gullapalli, Srirama Murthy, Battini Vinay Kumar Goud, Swaralasika, T Sujatha, Ravichandra, Ramesham, I Mahesh and BK Viswanath.